Improving life for those with dementia

Representatives of businesses and organisations in Cramlington have formed a dementia working group, with the aim of improving the lives of residents who are living with the condition.

The group will meet monthly to report back on action taken and to generate further awareness.

Action points already agreed by the group include organising dementia-friendly sessions, involving younger members of the community and holding fund-raising events.

Another aim is to provide a quiet area within Manor Walks so those living with dementia and their carers can have time-out.

To become involved with the project, contact Loraine De Simone on 077966 15075.