Improving safety at Cramlington roundabout

Improvements have been carried out at a Cramlington roundabout that has been the scene of several collisions.

Work has been undertaken at the A1068/A1172 ‘Aerodrome Roundabout’, which has seen 11 collisions over the last four years – six of them involving cyclists.

Officials at Northumberland County Council say the collisions have happened on the roundabout itself as a result of vehicles failing to give way, the main area of concern being those travelling from Bedlington to Cramlington.

The improvement scheme has involved the introduction of a 50mph speed limit on the southbound approach. At the roundabout, the road has been narrowed to a single lane on the north and west side, aiming to improve lane discipline – a factor in some of the collisions.

The ‘give way’ line has been moved further back to prevent vehicles from overshooting. Warning signs have been improved at the nearby crossing points to and from Northumberlandia.

Similar schemes have been introduced at North Seaton and Woodhorn roundabouts near Ashington, having a significant improvement on road safety.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We need to ensure our road network is safe for all users and this scheme has involved a number of improvements.

“As with any new road layout, we’d ask users to take a little more time when approaching and using this roundabout so they can get used to the new approaches.”