Inaugural emergency services event in Ashington

The Ashington Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is set to host its first emergency services event at Hirst Park on Tuesday.

Officers have teamed up with RAF Boulmer, St John’s Ambulance Service, HMS Coastguard and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service to offer visitors an afternoon of learning and fun.

Members of the public can find out more about the work carried out by their local emergency services and how they respond to different situations between noon and 3pm.

The Ashington NPT will be happy to give you a tour of the Pride police car, introduce you to some police horses or take your photo on their quad bike.

The Police Cadets will also be in attendance.

All of the other attendees will have interesting equipment for families to explore and enjoy.

Koast Radio will also be at the event offering entertainment, including live music.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Waring said: “We’re really excited to host our first emergency services event here in Ashington.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the community and families to learn about the different emergency services in their area and what they’re all about.

“Come rain or shine, this is set to be a great family event – and we would love to meet you all.”

The event is family friendly and free to attend.

You can keep up to date with Ashington NPT on Twitter by following @NPNAshington.