INDUSTRY: Experienced the decline

How right P Robinson, of Monkseaton, is, (News Post Leader, May 3).

I went into the heavy steel industry at the age of 15 in 1960, served a proper apprenticeship and became a fully skilled tradesman at 21.

I travelled around the country working on different contracts at various steelworks, such as Ravenscraig in Motherwell, Lllanwern in Newport, Ebbw Vale in the Welsh valleys and Lackenby Teeside, and other steel-related companies like GKN Cardiff and Herbert Morris overhead steelwork cranes in Loughborough.

Over the years you got a sense of a gradual decline in the heavy steel industry and, along with the coal miners, you knew the writing was on the wall.

I left the trade and changed my job completely to a position in the service industry, working directly with the public.

Now retired, I look back on those days of travelling around the country with great sadness, but accepted the inevitability.

Ken Pattie

Cramlington