Inspectors full of praise for Northumberland care home

Residents and staff at a Choppington care home are celebrating a good inspection.

Wansbeck Care Home, run by Four Seasons Health Care, was rated good overall by the Care Quality Commission, with outstanding ratings for being caring.

The home in Church Avenue, West Sleekburn, provides care for older people, some of whom live with dementia, as well as end of life care.

It has achieved top line customer satisfaction ratings, averaging 98 per cent, and is listed in the top 20 recommended homes in the north east by the review site carehome.co.uk

Inspectors said people living in the home felt safe and were looked after by a team who were kind and exceptionally caring, and who and treated them with understanding and respect for their dignity.

The inspectors reported that the manager and staff were dedicated to ensuring people experienced high quality care and were constantly looking at where improvements could be made. They were passionate about providing a vibrant service.

Inspectors also said the care team treated people as individuals and ensured people were able to have maximum choice and control of their lives, and were supported in the least restrictive way.

People said that the meals served at Wansbeck were good, and the inspectors saw that residents received a choice of food at each mealtime, while the kitchen team understood people’s individual dietary and nutritional requirements.

Marjorie Condacos, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “This is a great inspection outcome, which can only be achieved by a dedicated and enthusiastic team working together for the benefit of the residents.

“The comments by residents and their relatives let us know how well the team is appreciated. I am very proud of them.”