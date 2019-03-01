Inspectors’ good rating for home

Staff and residents at a Blyth care home are celebrating a good report from inspectors.

Chasedale Care Home has been rated Good overall by the Care Quality Commission, plus Good against the core inspection themes of being safe, caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and well-led.

Inspectors reported that people living in the home in Tynedale Drive felt safe and were looked after by a team who were kind and caring and who treated them with respect for their dignity. They said the care team members were very committed, dedicated and passionate about their role.

The home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides care for older people, some of whom have dementia care needs.

Residents and their relatives, as well as health professionals, spoke highly of the care provided by the team.

Marjorie Condacos, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “I am very proud of the team at Chasedale for their dedication to the people in their care.

“Such a good Care Quality Commission inspection outcome and such positive comments from residents and relatives can only be achieved by an enthusiastic and professional team.”

The CQC inspectors reported that people’s support needs were assessed before they moved into the service so that appropriate support was available to them.

Residents and their relatives were consulted about care plans to ensure they reflected each person’s needs.

People were also supported to make choices and maintain a level of independence in line with their abilities and wishes.

The team at Chasedale have been accredited to provide a new generation of dementia care known as the Dementia Care Framework.

It uses purpose-designed technology to support care teams in auditing each resident’s physical, psychological and emotional condition and their day to day experience so that care can be adjusted to their changing needs.

The inspectors saw that there were suitable numbers of staff on duty on both days of their inspection, which had not been announced in advance.

There was a choice of meals served to meet people’s individual dietary requirements, nutritional needs and preferences.

Residents were also able to enjoy a programme of activities, entertainment and outings.

Relatives are welcomed at almost any reasonable time, which helps residents to maintain contact with those closest to them.