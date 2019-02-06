Inspectors praise care from service

A service supporting people with learning disabilities and mental health needs has been praised for the “exceptional” care it delivers.

The Wansbeck Supported Living Service, provided by Northumberland County Council, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

And inspectors rated the service as Good in four of the five domains and Outstanding in the other.

Wansbeck Supported Living Service provides personal care and support to people with learning disabilities, autism or associated related conditions or mental health needs in supported living settings, as well as outreach support to people living nearby.

Inspectors said exceptional care was delivered to ensure that people were encouraged to make choices about their day-to-day lives and future living arrangements, that staff knew the people they were supporting very well and care was provided with exceptional patience and kindness.

Northumberland County Councillor Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health, said: “I welcome the findings of this report, which highlights the caring nature of the service and the wide range of support being provided to help people to learn new skills and become more independent.”

Wansbeck Supported Living Service registered manager Linda Ait Mohammed Ou Lahcen said: “I am delighted with this report, which highlights the personalised support staff provide and the positive difference it is making to people’s lives.”

Inspectors noted that people, relatives and care professionals considered the caring nature of the service to be of the highest standard.

The report highlighted that:

• Staff upheld people’s human rights and treated everyone with great respect and dignity.

• People were empowered to make meaningful decisions about how they lived their lives.

• People were supported to become as independent as possible, whatever their level of need, to enable them to lead a more fulfilled life.

• People using the service described staff as amazing, always kind, caring and polite, and said they took time to listen to them.