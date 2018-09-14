Jeff doing some dog eye testing

British Veterinary Association (BVA) approved canine eye testing will soon be available in south east Northumberland.

Jeff Yellowley became a member of a joint BVA, Kennel Club and International Sheep Dog Society eye panel in 1985.

He had a practice in Surrey for 30 years and although he sold up in 2015, he stayed on to do some ophthalmic consultancy.

“I decided to retire this year, but the nearest eye panellist to the North East is in Kendal, Edinburgh or Leeds and so the BVA asked me not to retire, but to at least do BVA eye testing in the North East region,” he said.

“I have decided to do four hours per week at the new St Clair Veterinary Care surgery – email info@stclairvetcare.com – which opens on September 17 in what used to be the Steamboat Hotel in Blyth. My first appointments will be in the first week in October.

“We examine more than 60 breeds of dog for all sorts of inherited eye diseases, many of which are sight threatening and extremely painful for those dogs affected. There are only about 40 vets in the whole country authorised to carry out this certification.”