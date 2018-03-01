Jobs boost for Cramlington

New jobs are being created in Cramlington with the opening of a new manufacturing facility.

Ashington-based engineering firm FES has invested in the 25,000 sq ft plant, which will initially create around 20 new jobs.

FES, which supplies fluid transfer systems to oil and gas clients across the globe, currently employs 50 people in Ashington, with 90 per cent of its business coming from clients outside the UK.

The new plant will enable it to bring several processes which were previously outsourced, in-house.

It will also serve as a base for apprenticeship schemes and other training programmes aimed at nurturing skills which are being lost to the sector as members of its ageing workforce retire.

Managing director Rob Anderson said: “We now have a manufacturing facility on our doorstep, making it much easier for us to ensure we continue delivering high quality products to the market.

“Despite the current climate, in which many businesses in our industry are closing or downsizing, we have taken the bold move to invest heavily in our long-term future.”

He added: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to the North East.”