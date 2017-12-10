Joint waste sites operation visits

The Environment Agency has joined forces with the Health and Safety Executive in the North East to carry out combined visits to check that waste sites are not flouting important legislation.

The joint initiative, named Operation Hercules, focuses on facilities that recycle, process or store waste, from scrap vehicles to general household waste.

It aims to improve working practices on regulated sites.

Operators use a variety of processes and equipment to store, sort and process waste, which have the potential to expose workers to risks to health and safety.