Judo club’s funding win

The Butokokan Judo club in Ashington is celebrating after receiving a £1,000 grant from the town council.

More than 40 children regularly attend the club at YMCA Northumberland.

Neil Hedley, club treasurer said: “We really appreciate the support from the town council.

“The club has grown in recent years and the funding will allow us to maintain and develop the activities for young people, as well as adhere to the latest rules and guidelines.”

The grant will enable volunteers to train as coaches and validate existing coaches with the British Judo Association.

A number of successful Judoka have visited the club, including two time Olympian Ashley McKenzie.

Sessions take place on a Monday and Friday, at 6pm.