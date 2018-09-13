Just the job if you’re merry and bright

Applications have opened for an unusual festive job in Blyth this year.

Blyth Town Council is looking for workers to dress up as Santa’s elves, Jack Frost or Frosty the Snowman.

Santa’s helpers will take part in the town’s festive events throughout December.

The council would like to hire two locals for the seasonal job.

Mel Jackson, events manager at the council, said: “This is a great opportunity for the right person to have some fun leading up to Christmas and to do a worthwhile job.

“Naughty boys and girls need not apply.”

Successful applicants will join the events team for the Christmas lights switch-on weekend on November 16-17, and at other events planned each Saturday throughout December leading up to Christmas.

Applicants should be 18 or over, good with the public and have their own festive costume to wear for events.

A full DBS disclosure certificate is needed and Mel advises that applicants “need to believe in the magic of Christmas”.

For more information about the role email mel.jackson@blythtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01670 361668, or 07812 896482.