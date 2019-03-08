Keep it local with the Makers and Bakers

Shoppers can pick up artisan gifts and local produce at Manor Walks’ second Makers and Bakers Market.

Traders from across the region will be selling handmade and home-grown products to encourage people to buy local at the market tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 5pm.

The Cramlington event, held in partnership with Events2gogo, follows the success of the inaugural market in February.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks, said: “We were thrilled with the success of our first Makers and Bakers Market event in February. It was fantastic to see so many people visiting the centre to sample the delights that were on offer and we can’t wait to welcome more visitors this month.”

Fiona Harnett, event organiser from Events2gogo, said: “We are delighted to be working with Manor Walks Cramlington as they have the same ethos as us – putting the local community at the heart of everything they do.

“The first Makers and Bakers Market was a great success and we are looking forward to continuing to build on this over the coming months by bringing a wide range of vendors to the market.”

The markets will be held on the second Saturday of every month.