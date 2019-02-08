Key funds for cadets

Volunteer cadets from Northumbria Police have been given funding to roll out crime prevention in communities.

They have received £250 from The Key, an organisation helping young people use their determination and drive to make a difference.

The cadets, who work closely with local communities and attend some of the region’s major events, pitched their idea and bid for funding to the Key fund panel, which granted them the money to buy a variety of crime prevention items for vulnerable members of society.

Items purchased include SIMM cards, bike locks, purse bells, dummy cameras, safety chains and padlocks.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt praised the cadets for supporting officers and making a difference to the communities they serve.

She said: “The work the cadets carry out on a weekly basis is invaluable and they are a fantastic asset to the force. They help us to protect the public, engage with communities and support us in policing important issues.

“Many thieves are opportunist and taking a few simple crime prevention measures can help stop them in their tracks. It doesn’t always need to be something sophisticated, something as simple as locking away your bike or putting a small bell on your purse or wallet can make all the difference.”