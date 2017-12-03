Key support for victims highlighted

Initiatives by Northumbria Police to support domestic abuse victims have been recognised in a national report.

The HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services progress report on the police response to domestic abuse highlights the important role that the force gives to officers outside specialist units, including those in neighbourhood policing teams, in supporting victims.

It also shows that Northumbria is above the national average for the number of arrests and charges brought for domestic abuse-related offences.

Whilst it acknowledges the ‘considerable improvements’ made nationally, there is still ‘room for improvement’ and there are a number of recommendations.

Det Chief Supt Scott Hall, who heads Northumbria Police’s safeguarding unit, said: “I am pleased to see this latest report into domestic abuse recognises a number of key ways Northumbria Police supports victims.

“However, like forces nationally, we still have improvements to make and therefore welcome the recommendations put forward. I would like to reassure the public that much progress has already been made.

“We also recognise that men too are victims of this type of offence and it is important we do all we can to ensure everyone feels they are able to come forward.”