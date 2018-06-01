Kids’ charity disco at town venue

A charity disco for children is taking place on Sunday at The Mortimer in Ashington between 2pm and 5pm.

The attractions inside the pub will include a bouncy castle, games, face-painting and music from a DJ and there will also be a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Entry is £2 per child.

Wendy Ferries, one of the bar staff organising the event, said: “We’re aware of the stories about a Newbiggin boy, John Joseph, who has Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

“I messaged his mum on Facebook and she was happy for us to do the event in aid of Dravet Syndrome UK.”