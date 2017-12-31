Kit sponsorship boost for junior team

Bedlington FC Wolves, pictured, have been lucky enough to have their home kit sponsored by Evolution Gym from Under 8s through to Under 11s.

Much of the line-up has remained the same over the years, other than the addition of new players as the team has moved from five-a-side to nine-a-side, and last year they were rewarded with a promotion to League 4 in the PR Junior Football League.

Bedlington FC welfare officer Claire Cheesman said: “It’s the generosity of local businesses like Evolution Gym, both past and present owners, that maintains the success of grassroots football in this area.

“The team is hoping for great things this year in order to make both Bedlington FC and our sponsors proud.”

For more information about the club and its teams, visit www.bedlingtontownfc.org