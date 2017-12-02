Kwik Fit backing drive to support foodbank this Christmas

A national vehicle repair chain is backing a drive to support foodbanks this winter.

Kwik Fit is co-ordinating food collections for The Trussell Trust at a number of its centres.

Customers can drop off donations at the centres in Blyth, Ashington and Morpeth until Monday, December 11.

Items most urgently needed include coffee, pasta sauces, chocolate bars, tins of custard, tins of rice pudding, tinned fruit and UHT milk.

Other products the charity would be grateful to receive include shampoo, deodorant, soap, bin bags, nappies and cloths.

The charity saw a 13 per cent increase in the number of three-day emergency food supplies given to people in crisis in the first-half of this year compared to the same period in 2016.

Gemma Whaley, warehousing and logistics manager for Newcastle West End Food Bank, said: “Christmas is a busy time for us and often difficult to keep up with demand.

“Each year gets tougher and we rely on the support from local organisations to volunteer and set up collection points to assist us.

“We are delighted to have Kwik Fit on board this year and look forward to receiving the donations from the centres on December 11.”

Neil Kidd, divisional director at Kwik Fit, said: “The Trussell Trust does excellent work in the community and we are very much looking forward to working with them this year.

“The centres participating each have a clear area marked out for people to leave donations efficiently.

“We will then deliver the donations to the charity on December 11 so they can be distributed to those who need them the most.

“We don’t want anyone going hungry this Christmas so we urge people to participate and help us spread some cheer this festive season.”

Kwik Fit centres will continue to receive food donations after the December 11 deadline, however the charity will be unable to accept Christmas specific items such as mince pies and Christmas puddings after the closing date.