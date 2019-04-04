Late entry to the North of Tyne mayoral race by Ukip

Ukip has selected Hugh Jackson as its candidate for the forthcoming North of Tyne Mayoral election.

A statement released yesterday (Wednesday, April 3) said: 'He is a lifelong resident of the area which he loves passionately. Born in Corbridge, he was educated locally and attended Newcastle University where he graduated with a degree in Geology and Chemistry. He served in the army and then taught for many years in North Tyneside.

'He has considerable experience in politics having served for many years as a councillor on North Tyneside Council. He was chairman of the overview and scrutiny committee and its representative on the North East Assembly and the Court of the University of Newcastle.

'He now wants to take on the vital role of Mayor at a time of great change and potential for the area.

'He will rekindle the fire and drive that made it the powerhouse and envy of the world. A new era of industrial revolution lies ahead and he will ensure that the people of this wonderful area enjoy and benefit from the opportunities presented by the 21st century.

'His extensive knowledge and experience of politics and life, coupled with his vision for this part of the country, make him a supremely capable and well-qualified candidate.'

Nominations for the North of Tyne mayoral elections closed at 4pm yesterday (April 3), with five candidates in the running: John Appleby, Liberal Democrats; Jamie Driscoll, Labour; Charlie Hoult, Conservatives; Hugh Jackson, UKIP; John McCabe, Independent.

The North of Tyne Mayoral Election will be held on Thursday, May 2, with the counting and results announced the following day, Friday, May 3.

For more information on the North of Tyne Combined Authority and the election, visit https://www.northoftyne-ca.gov.uk/north-of-tyne-mayor-election