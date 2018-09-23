Learning lessons in life-saving skills

A unique first aid course for children has completed a successful session in a Northumberland care home.

Around 12 youngsters aged five to 16 attended TJ’s Junior First Aid Course at The Oaks Care Home in Blyth.

The free session was specifically designed to teach children basic life-saving procedures through hands on activities.

Ann Mielnik, care home manager said: “It was a fantastic night to bring in families of the staff to learn something so important so young.”

The training was given by Derrick Tait, from North East Health and Social Care Services.

His course uses cartoon character TJ to teach the children in an interesting and simple way, using language they can understand.

The children were taught how to assess for danger and respond, call for help, open the airway, assess for breathing and circulation, and perform chest compressions.

A short lesson was also given on what defibrillator machines are, what to do in the event of choking and bleeding, and the recovery position.

Children from schools across the north east have been introduced to TJ’s Junior First Aid for Kids, including Cambois Primary School in Northumberland where all of the pupils took part in the training.

The course is currently offered to local care homes, after-school clubs and Guides to give them the chance to learn life-long skills.

Dexter Blackhall, aged five, said: “I have learned how to save a life.”