Lifeboat called to fishing coble with engine failure

Volunteers from Newbiggin RNLI lifeboat station were yesterday called to help a fishing coble that had suffered engine failure.

The Newbiggin coble had been operating a mile north east of Church Point when her engine failed.

Newbiggin’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Richard Wake Burdon was launched with three volunteer crew on board and proceeded to the search area.

The coble was quickly located and towed back to Newbiggin with its two crewmen.

The Newbiggin Coastguard Coast Rescue Team was also called out, providing assistance and support throughout the rescue operation.