LIFEBOAT: Looking for volunteers

The committee of the Ashington branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would like to thank all contributors to collections in 2018.

We received £3947.74.

All of these donations mean that the vital lifesaving of our brave volunteers will continue.

If you would like to help, have a presentation about the service or Grace Darling, or would like to visit a working station, please contact Mavis Crudace on 01670 815995.

We would like to ask for volunteers to help with collections in the local area.

Mavis Crudace

Honorary Secretary Ashington Branch RNLI