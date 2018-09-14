Little South Shields dancing queen named British dance champion

A talented twinkle toes has danced herself into the top spot in a national competition - aged just seven.

Iyla Scroggins has just been crowned the Theatre Dance Council International’s Under 10s British Champion of modern dance.

She puts so much effort in. Marie Scroggins

Plus she also came runner up in the ballet category, fourth place in the song and dance section, and won most outstanding juvenile, at the competition which was held in Fleetwood, Blackpool.

Parents Marie and Lee Paul Scroggins, from South Shields town centre, are delighted with their eldest daughter’s success.

Marie, 37, a make up artist, said: “We’re just so delighted for her, this is the competition that all of the dancers really want to win and she’s done it.

“She’s only seven, so will be in this category for another few years yet, but she’s already achieved the top award.

“Naturally we are so proud of her, but she puts so much effort in, as do all of her friends, they all work so hard.”

Iyla, a pupil at St Bede’s Primary School, trains six times a week at Suzanne Stuart’s - Art of Dance and Fitness in Coronation Street, South Shields.

However, September will be a busy month for her as she will be battling it at the North Star Ballet Championships in Middlesbrough.

Plus she will be joining her senior dancing troupe for the finals of Can You Dance in Liverpool, after the group won the regional heats in May.

Marie, who is also mum to Frankie, two, said: “Iyla has quite a busy schedule at times, there’s always something going on.

“She just lives and breaths dancing, she always wants to perform.

“Ballet is her favourite type of dance and I think she’s definitely going to be involved with musical theatre when she gets older.”