LIVE BLOG: Snow alerts for Northumberland and the North East

As the North East braces itself for snow and bitterly-cold weather, keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news.

Wednesday, February 29 (12.05pm): Alnwick Harriers have postponed this Saturday’s North East Harrier League cross-country fixture, which was due to take place at Alnwick Pastures. The club is working to re-organise the fixture.

Snow alerts for Tuesday, February 27.

Wednesday, February 29 (12.05pm): A three-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound involving three HGVs has blocked the carriageway around three miles north of Alnwick. Nobody has been seriously injured but the road will be closed for a while as police deal with the incident. The road is moving southbound, but is slow.

Wednesday, February 29 (11.50am): The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for snow in Scotland, including just north of Berwick, from 3pm today to 10am on Thursday. Read more here

Wednesday, February 28 (11.05am): Highways England tweeted: ‘#A1 #Alnwick We are currently working with our pre-positioned recovery @northumbriapol to clear stranded LGVs - We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get everyone moving. If you become stranded please remain with your vehicle. Consider re arranging travel plans.’

Wednesday, February 28 (10.35am): Police have tweeted: ‘Lots of issues affecting roads in rural Northumberland today. Had a few reports of issues in the Doddington area of Berwick where a number of vehicles have got stuck. There’s reports of up to 4ft of snow there which shows just how treacherous the roads are. #StaySafe’

Wednesday, February 28 (10.30am): The A192 is going to be closed again due to ongoing issues with the road surface this morning. This will only be a temporary closure as the local authority grits the road in question. This closure will be in place between the junctions for the B1326 and the A1061 in Northumberland.

Wednesday, February 28 (9.45am): Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley reserve is closed today. The entry track and minor roads through from High Hauxley and Amble are extremely treacherous, with snow knee deep in parts where it has drifted, and members of staff without 4x4s have been unable to get up to the car park.

Wednesday, February 28 (9.35am): The A192 between Stannington Station Road and Hartford Bank is now passable, with care. Police had reports of 20 cars broken down in the area earlier this morning.

Wednesday, February 28 (9.20am): NHS ‘Join our journey’ roadshow and Berwick hospital development listening exercise drop-in sessons postponed for the rest of this week and will be re-scheduled.

Traffic at a standstill on the A1 between Warenford and Ellingham in Northumberland. Picture by Hazel Bettison.

Wednesday, February 28 (9.15am): Police are at the A192 between Stannington Station Road and Hartford Bank in Northumberland as a number of vehicles are stuck in the snow. Police hope to get things moving in this area as soon as possible. There are also reports of the A1 blocked between Warenford and Ellingham due to a jackknifed HGV.

Wednesday, February 28 (9.10am): School closures – Kielder Community First School, Amble Links First School, Glendale Middle School, Hipsburn Primary School,

Wooler First School, Swarland Primary School, Ellington Primary School, Meadowdale Academy, Blyth Newsham Primary School and Stakeford Primary School.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.45am): Blueline Taxis has cancelled the following routes - 7892, 5683, 9861 and 2088.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.40am): Bamburgh Castle is closed today.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.35am): School closure - Morpeth First School (Goose Hill).

Wednesday, February 28 (8.30am): School closures - Hugh Joicey C of E First School, James Calvert Spence College, Acklington Road, Grange View C of E Vol Controlled First School, Morpeth All Saints C of E First School, Henshaw C of E Primary School, Greenhead C of E Primary School, Blyth New Delaval Primary School, Hexham First School, Nunnykirk School, Sele First School, Prudhoe Adderlane First School, Guide Post Ringway Primary School, Morpeth Stobhillgate First School, St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy, Ovingham Middle School, St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Academy.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.20am): News from Northumbria Police - The A1 is currently closed at Adderstone in Northumberland in both directions due to two incidents involving HGVs getting stuck in the snow. They are at the scene to try to get things moving but there is heavy congestion and delays.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.10am): School closure - Berwick Academy.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.08am): School closures – Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School, St Mary’s C of E Middle School, Belford, Belsay Primary School, Cambo First School, Pegswood Primary School, Highfield Middle School, Astley Community High School, Bedlington West End First School, Croftway Primary Academy, St Robert’s RC Voluntary Aided First School, Whalton C of E Vol Aided Primary School.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.07am): All AA Taxi school transport services in Alnwick and surrounding areas have been cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.06am): The following Travelsure Services (public/school transport) have been cancelled: 418 Alnwick to Berwick; T01 Alnwick to Amble; 890 Wooler to Berwick; 8903 Haggerston to Berwick; 834/828 Seahouses to Alnwick.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.04am): The 8249 service Dunstan to Embleton Primary School transport service is cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (8.02am): The following adult-learning centres are closed due to the severe weather and learners should not attend sessions today. The closed centres are: Berwick Adult Learning Centre at Berwick Walkergate Library; Lindisfarne Centre Alnwick; Open Learning Centre at King Edward VI School Morpeth; Northumbria House, Cramlington; Ashington Construction Centre; Blyth Brunel Centre; Bedlington Open Learning Centre; Prudhoe FUSE Media Centre; and Hexham Gatehouse.

Wednesday, February 28 (8am): All routes into The Pupil Referral Unit at Hepscott Park are cancelled due to weather conditions.

Wednesday, February 28 (8am): School closures - Whittingham C of E Primary School, Warkworth C of E First School, Branton Primary School, Bedlington Whitley Memorial C of E First School, Blyth Malvin’s Close Primary Academy and Stamfordham Primary School are all closed.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.50am): School closures – Ellingham C of E Vol Aided Primary School, Bellingham Middle School, Ashington High School Sports College, Whitfield C of E Voluntary Aided Primary School, Bedlingtonshire High School, Whittonstall First School and Darras Hall Primary School are all closed.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.46am): School closures – Broomhill First School, Belsay Primary School, Lowick C of E Voluntary Controlled First School, Bellingham Middle School and Seaton Sluice Middle School are all closed.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.43am): School closure – St Paul’s RCVA Primary School, Alnwick, is closed.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.39am): School closure – St Michael’s CE Primary School, Alnwick, is closed. The school has had to postpone its residential to Ford due to unsafe driving conditions.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.37am): School closure – Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.36am): School transport alert. All routes operated by T.W Bell (Stamfordham) are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Routes cancelled are 360, 362, 363, 365, 367, 368, 164.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.35am): School transport alert. Jewitt Coaches Route 0111 (Allendale to Haydon Bridge) and Route 0123 (Simonburn to Bellingham) have been cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.32am): School closures - Bedlingtonshire High School and Bellingham First School.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.25am): Northumbria Police has said that there are a number of issues on the road this morning and are urging people not to drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Police are warning motorists that there is a lot of black ice around.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.23am): Public transport alert. PCL Travel Route 808 Otterburn to Newcastle is cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.22am): School transport alert. The 7478 Alnwick to Collingwood School transport cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.21am): School closure – Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.20am): School Transport Alert. Plumline Coaches – no school transport running today, Routes cancelled are 5501, 0131, 0130, 0116, 0118, 0137, 0173 and 0109.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.20am): Public Transport Alert. Borders Buses Service 267 (Wooler to Berwick) and 464 (Wooler to Berwick) cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.15am): School transport alert. School Transport Services (PCC TRAVEL) 470 and 473 Wooler to Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.10am): School transport alert. Border’s Buses Service 8901 (Canty’s Bridge to Berwick schools) cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28: (7.05): School closure – Cramlington Hillcrest School.

Wednesday, February 28 (7am): The Arriva X14 service (Morpeth to Thropton) is terminating at Longhorsley.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.50am): School closures – Morpeth Chantry Middle School, Morpeth Newminster Middle School, King Edward VI School, Ponteland Middle School, Seaton Sluice First School and Blyth Morpeth Road Primary Academy.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.45am): Newcastle Airport says that, following heavy snow showers, its operational teams are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and keep the runway clear. There may be some delays as the runway is cleared and passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on its website. So far, the departing 6.50am to Aberdeen and the 11.55am London Heathrow flights have been cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.40am): School Transport Alert. Rothbury Motors has cancelled the 331 route (Longframlington to King Edward VI School), the 330 route (Longhorsley to King Edward VI School), the 832 route (Longframlington to Swarland), the 336 route (Snitter to King Edward VI School), the 338 route (Alwinton to Thropton), the 3303 route (Harbottle to Thropton) and the 339 route (Alnmouth to Morpeth Chantry).

Wednesday, February 28 (6.25am): All Northumberland County Council gritters have been out overnight supported by all of its farming sub-contract resources. Driving conditions are difficult and vary from area to area. High winds and dry snow have caused drifts to be almost anywhere and in excess of 1m inland.

Tuesday, February 27 (8.15pm): Squally snow showers and strengthening winds in the Berwick area. Temperatures at the Letham Shank weather station in Berwick are currently -2C.

Tuesday, February 27 (6.30pm): Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert lasting until midday on Thursday. The amber ‘be prepared’ alert comes into force at 3am tonight following a Met Office forecast for scattered snow showers affecting much of the North East overnight. Highways England’s gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving, with up to 8cm of snow expected quite widely in Northumberland and County Durham, as well as on trans-Pennine routes.

Tuesday, February 27 (4.30pm) For those with children at school north of the border, Scottish Borders Council announces that all its schools, including Eyemouth High and Berwickshire High in Duns, will be closed on Wednesday.

Tuesday, February 27 (4.10pm): School closure alert. Thropton Village First School; Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School, in Rothbury; Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School; and Netherton Northside First School will be closed tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.55pm): Consultation Meeting Cancelled – Netherton Northside First School. Due to weather conditions the meeting arranged for today at 2pm at Netherton Northside First School for parents and the community has been cancelled. Further details regarding an alternative date/time will be advised as soon as possible.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.30pm): The Met Office upgrades Thursday’s warning of snow in Northumberland and the North East to amber ‘be prepared’, with up to 40cm possible in the hills, and has extended the alerts to the weekend. Full story here.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.25pm): Based on the most recent weather forecast, Northumberland County Council plans to carry out precautionary gritting on all routes from 7pm today and again at 1am tomorrow.

Tuesday, February 27 (11.30am): North East England Chamber Commerce Chamber Local, due to take place at Seaton Delaval tomorrow, has been postponed until March 14 because of the snow.

Tuesday, February 27 (11.10am): Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue service warns people to only go out if it’s absolutely necessary, wrap up warm and drive carefully.

Tuesday, February 27 (10.35am): Cragside, in Rothbury, is closed today and tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. It is hoped that it will reopen on Thursday.

Tuesday, February 27 (10am): NEED Ltd operator of routes 1109 (Greenhead Primary) and 8257 (Whittingham Primary) is unable to operate these routes this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (9.30am): Northumbria Police has just tweeted: ‘The A68 is currently experiencing a lot of issues near to Risdale in rural Northumberland. Please avoid that route if possible as a number of HGVs have been getting stuck in the area. We will update you when we can on the conditions in this location.’

Tuesday, February 27 (9.25am): Virgin Trains East Coast has tweeted: ‘Despite #BeastFromTheEast and #Snowmageddon we’re still planning on running a full service today!’

Tuesday, February 27 (9.23am): Driving in snow and ice – expert advice on how to cope with a skid

Tuesday, February 27 (8am): School transport alert. Mitchells Mini Coaches Route 1087 Cornwood to Haltwhistle route is cancelled due to adverse road conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.55am): School closures. The following schools have been closed: Nunnykirk School; Kielder Community First School; Otterburn First School; Greenhaugh First School; West Woodburn First School.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.50am): Drivers have been warned to take care after lorry overturned on busy dual carriageway in Washington. The incident occurred earlier this morning on the A1231 eastbound, near the A182. Northumbria Police tweeted: “This has now been cleared so the road should be passable this morning ahead of the busy rush hour. However, it shows just how slippy the conditions can be so please drive carefully.”

Tuesday, February 27 (7.25am): School transport alerts. The following routes have been cancelled:

Jewitt Coaches Bingfield to Barrasford route cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0117 - Bellingham to Haydon Bridge High School route cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0111 - Allendale to Haydon Bridge High School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0123 - Simonburn to Bellingham Middle School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Plumline Coaches Route 0122 Byrness to Bellingham Middle School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Plumline Coaches Route 0116 Byrness to Haydon Bridge High School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Service 1334 Alnsford to Whittonstall First School is cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Stanley Travel Service 1315 Shotley Bridge to Whittonstall Village is cancelled;

Stanley Travel Service 1305 Shotley Bridge to Whittonstall Village service is cancelled;

Stanley Travel Service 1303 Allensford to Whittonstall Village, service cancelled.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.15am): Plumline Coaches Route 0131 Otterburn to Hexham schools is cancelled due to adverse road conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.10am): School closure - Bellingham Middle School and Bellingham First School are both closed due to severe weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7am): Heavy snow showers overnight have made for difficult driving conditions. Depth of snow on untreated roads may vary in depth across the region.

All Northumberland County Council gritting crews have been out across the county since midnight ploughing and gritting the primary gritting network. Additional farming subcontractors have also been out overnight supporting the snow clearing operation. Only make journeys if necessary and if the journey is required please go prepared.

Monday, February 26 (5pm): RSPCA says: ‘Don’t forget your pets as snowy weather arrives’ Read more here.

Monday, February 26 (2.15pm): Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for tomorrow in the North East. Full story here

Monday, February 26 (2.10pm): The NHS is urging people across the North East and North Cumbria to take care of themselves and their neighbours as freezing weather blows in this week. Follow this link for the full story

Monday, February 26 (1.20pm): As Northumberland battens down the hatches for the Beast from the East, the county council is gearing up for the blast of wintry weather heading to the region this week.

Monday, February 26 (1pm): VIDEO: 8 quick tips for defrosting your car on an icy morning

Monday, February 26 (12.17pm): Here’s how to find out if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to the Beast from the East storm. Read more here.

Sunday, February 25 (3.50pm): The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for the North East, including Northumberland. Forecasters have now issued an amber warning for the region, between 4am and 9pm on Wednesday. Originally, they only issued a yellow warning.