Local beers on offer at new micropub

A new micropub has opened its doors in Bedlington, with locally-brewed beers and traditional ciders on offer.

Box Wood Tap is the latest venture from Andrea Johnson, who also runs the award-winning pub The Office in Morpeth and the Fox’s Den in Felton. She is pictured with her son, Ryan Haigh.

Beers from Rigg & Furrow in Acklington, Two By Two in Wallsend and Cullercoats Brewery will be among the regulars in the cosy, converted shop unit on Front Street West.

Both The Office and Fox’s Den feature in the 2017 Good Beer Guide published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The Office is the current CAMRA North East Pub of the Year.

Andrea said: “The first few nights have been brilliant.

“I can’t thank enough those that have helped make this happen, particularly my son, Ryan.”