Magic lives on thanks to kind donation

A charity helping make beaches more accessible to wheelchair users has received a special Magic boost.

Beach Access North East has received £4,000 from The Magic Trust, which was formed in 1994 when founder Bodil Boanas used his daughter’s fell horse Magic to help disabled people learn carriage driving skills.

Magic was regularly seen on country lanes near Ogle taking Bodil’s daughter and a young disabled boy on journeys.

Since then, the charity has used horses to help disabled people learn carriage driving skills

But unfortunately, The Magic Trust had to close recently due to the retirement of its trustees.

Now the name will live on through Beach Access North East, which has bought a beach accessible wheelchair and called it The Magic Chair.

Caroline Corfield, a trustee for Beach Access North East, said: “This fantastic donation from The Magic Trust will provide more all terrain beach wheelchairs and other equipment.

“It’s fitting that the Magic Trust provided a wonderful opportunity for people with disabilities and now this donation will ensure that their work lives on by giving wheelchair users the equipment they need to ride on our beaches.

“We will call the new wheelchair ‘The Magic Chair’ in honour of their kindness.”

Bodil Boanas, from The Magic Trust, added: “Magic was a very special pony, who gave happiness to many, many people in his lifetime, and I feel happy in the knowledge that his name will carry on for years to come and that our funds will still be benefitting drivers albeit in a different way.”

Beach Access North East was set up to give access to the coastline to wheelchair users.

The charity buys specially adapted wheelchairs and hires them out free of charge to those people wanting to enjoy time by the waterfront at Blyth, Tynemouth Longsands, North Shields and at a soon to be launched new resource at Whitley Bay near the Spanish City Dome.

Their patron is Cramlington’s Paralympian Gold medallist Stephen Miller.