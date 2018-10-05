Major anniversary for housing facility

It was party time at Carew Court, Housing and Care 21’s retirement housing facility in Cramlington, when it held its 50th anniversary celebration.

The day was opened by the Duchess of Northumberland. She was welcomed by Carew Court manager Pat Hall and presented with a bouquet of flowers by resident George Hall, who has lived there for more than 15 years.

Triple Paralympic champion Stephen Miller also visited the residents to tell them about his experiences.

Carew Court, opened by Lord Carew in 1968, initially belonged to the Royal British Legion before Housing and Care 21 was established.

Resident John Lucas said: “Living at Carew Court has been life-changing for me.

“Before moving here one year ago, I lived in a flat with no communal facilities and no resident participation – I became a recluse.

“Since moving to Carew Court, my life has opened up thanks to the friendly atmosphere.

“I feel like everyone who lives here is part of an extended family, with residents who genuinely care for others.

“This is enhanced by the friendly, caring help provided by Pat and Norma, our domestic cleaner.”

The residents and staff raised money for their chosen charity, Dementia Care, and for the court on the day.

They sold cakes and cocktails and mocktails from a mobile bar, as well as holding both a raffle and tombola.

Pat said: “I have been manager at Carew Court for just over seven years and love the fact that each day is different.

“I enjoy meeting new residents as they join us and getting to know each one is a pleasure.

“My residents vary in age and I love to hear about their past experiences. I have a lot of interesting people living here, which makes every day different.

“I love the people here – they make my job enjoyable.”