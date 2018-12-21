Major firm to set up north east base at Port of Blyth

A major new tenant is heading to the Port of Blyth.

Port officials have revealed that fabricating specialist Texo CFS will move to its offshore energy hub once a new £700,000 facility at its South Harbour terminal is completed.

The Northumberland port has become home to a number of leading businesses in the offshore energy sector.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at Port of Blyth, said: “Texo Group has huge ambitions and capability in the offshore energy and subsea sectors and we’re delighted that Texo CFS, Texo Group’s dedicated fabrication business unit in the north east, has selected Port of Blyth as the location for its brand new facility.

“We believe its strategy to bring a fresh approach to fabrication reflects our own ambition to deliver a world class service to the industry in Blyth.”

The 1,200sqm facility, to support the production of premium fabricated solutions, is to include two 20-tonne overhead cranes and a 1,250sqm yard area containing an office space and car parking.

Texo Group is a leading inspection, engineering, procurement and construction specialist for sectors including oil and gas, clean energy and renewables, marine, nuclear, and telecommunications.

Andrew Robson, managing director of Texo CFS, said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement for this fabulous new facility at the Port of Blyth. This facility will be the cornerstone of our group-wide strategy in the north east, bringing world class projects to the area.”

Once the facility is open, Texo CFS will join numerous leading offshore and subsea businesses in calling Port of Blyth’s South Harbour home, including market leaders such as DeepOcean, Royal IHC and Osbit.