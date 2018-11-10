Major search for person reported jumping into the sea at Tynemouth

A major search was launched at this morning (Saturday, November 10) after a person was reported jumping into the water at Tynemouth.

Both Tynemouth lifeboats, Tynemouth Volunteer life Brigade, Blyth Coastguard Rescue team, Northumbria Police, the police helicopter and the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter, based at Humberside, were all scrambled to the scene. Cullercoats RNLI lifeboat joined the search later.

The HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter based at Humberside joined in the search.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just after 6.30 this morning saying that they saw a person enter the water at King Edward’s Bay.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said: "A thorough and extensive search has been carried out with nothing found. The search has been suspended pending further information."