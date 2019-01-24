Make a difference in dementia care

It’s a sobering thought that in less than a decade more than one million people in this country will be living with dementia – a broad term used to describe different conditions affecting the brain, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Statistics record that as many as one in 14 over the age of 65 will be affected by one form or another of dementia. As people grow older those figures alter dramatically to show that one in six over the age of 80 will be affected.

Many of us will know someone living with dementia, or their families and friends who are having to cope with what can be quite distressing situations of seeing their loved ones affected in this way.

But there is something all of us can do, whether we know someone with dementia or not, and that is to make ourselves more aware of the condition and the devastating impact it can have on people’s lives.

One way to do that is to attend a Dementia Friendly training event like the one I will be hosting in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Society at the Age UK Roundhouse in Ashington on Friday, February 8, at 11.30am.

Our aim is to take the first steps towards making Ashington a Dementia Friendly town by making us all more aware of the problems people face and encouraging businesses, shops, leisure services, churches, cafes and restaurants to make small changes that can help people with dementia to continue leading full lives.

Most people with dementia want to do that, but sometimes they need a little helping hand to go about the daily lives they have been used to living. We hope our training event will show people from all walks of life how that can be done.

Our event is free, but places are limited so I would encourage people to book a place by visiting the www.eventbrite.co.uk website or by contacting my office on 01670 852494.

Please try and find the time to attend – what you will learn could make such a difference to someone’s life.