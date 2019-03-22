Making a splash in aid of life-savers

Jetski riders have raised hundreds of pounds to help save lives at sea.

Riders from North East Jetski and Blyth PWC took part in a fancy dress charity event at Blyth beach in December.

They were joined by Blyth RNLI and its D-class inshore lifeboat during an exercise.

Now the riders have handed over a cheque for £510 to the lifeboat crew.

Darren Daglish, from Surfwar Free Ride, said: “We thought we’d come together to have some fun whilst raising money for two charities, the RNLI and Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club. Both charities are manned by volunteers and should we get into difficulty they are there to come to our rescue.”

Barry Pearson, of Blyth RNLI, said: “As we are a charity, donations like this are vital so that we can continue to save lives at sea. We are grateful that the jetski riders recognise the important work that we do.”