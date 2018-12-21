Making a splash in aid of RNLI lifeboat

Hardy souls will be making a splash to raise money for a lifesaving organisation.

Fundraisers will be looking to get rid of their Christmas excesses by taking part in Newbiggin RNLI’s annual Boxing Day dip – with spaces still available.

The event will take place at 11am on December 26, from the promenade adjacent to Bridge Street on the seafront.

Anyone interested in taking part can obtain a registration form from Newbiggin Lifeboat Station any Sunday, between 10am and 1pm, otherwise they will be available on the day of the dip at 10.30am on the promenade.

Refreshments will be available in the lifeboat station during the event. Sponsorship forms to raise funds for the RNLI are also available in the lifeboat station, and those raising funds for other charities are welcome.

For more call 01670 817320 or email Newbiggin@rnli.org.uk