Mall will be spell-binding

Manor Walks Cramlington is inviting children to turn into witches and wizards this October half-term by taking part in a range of spooky, free, family fun for all ages.

During the school holidays children can enjoy a range of Halloween-themed activities in the mall between 10am and 3pm, including arts and crafts, face-painting and a creepy zoo.

Families can also take advantage of what Manor Walks has to offer.

The activities begin on Monday, October 29 when children will have the opportunity to meet some of nature’s creepy crawlies and reptiles when Animal Story comes to Centre Mall, outside Boots.

Children can get up close to some wildlife and the courageous can handle snails, spiders, snakes, lizards, and toads, to name a few. There will also be some creepy crafts on offer.

Both activities are available until October 31.

On Wednesday, October 31 , from 10am to 3pm, the fun continues in Centre Mall with free face-painting and Halloween sand art crafts.

Children can also go trick or treating around the shopping centre, claiming devilish delights from retailers.

Manor Walks is also encouraging visitors to dress up in to be in with a chance of winning a fang-tastic prize.

To enter the best dressed Halloween outfit competition all shoppers need to do is tag Manor Walks on social media to win a seasonal treat.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be offering three days of free, family-friendly fun during October half-term.

“We hope families will come and spend the day at Manor Walks, taking advantage of all of our fantastic shopping, leisure and dining facilities.

“It’s a great place to combine activities for the whole family and we hope everyone will enjoy our exciting programme of free events this half-term.”