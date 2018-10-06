Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Northumberland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Northumberland.

At around 1.31pm today, officers received a report of concern for a 47-year-old male at a residential address in Ford Park, Stakeford. Officers and emergency services attended the scene but the man was found deceased.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police believe this was an isolated incident between males who were known to each other.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 588 6/10/18.