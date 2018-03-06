Man dies after being found unconscious in Northumberland town

Police investigating the death of a man found unconscious in Bedlington this morning have said that they do not believe there to be any third-party involvement.

Officers were called to the Spar on Station Road at 5.40am after a man was found unconscious. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where he died.

Police believe that the man may have been a victim of robbery prior to his death, however, that his death is not linked to the incident.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact 101, quoting reference number 115 06/03/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.