Manor Walks extends parking

Visitors to Manor Walks in Cramlington can now park for longer.

People can currently park for free for a maximum stay of four hours, but a new car parking policy means they can now take advantage of two hours’ additional parking if they visit one of Manor Walks’ leisure facilities.

To secure their two extra free hours of parking, visitors need to get a permit from a member of staff at Concordia Leisure Centre, Gala Bingo, Vue Cinema or one of Manor Walks’ restaurants.

It is hoped the scheme will encourage people to visit more often and stay longer.

Manor Walks draws more than 10 million visitors a year to its mix of food, fashion and leisure retailers.

It has four car parks with 1,521 spaces, including 179 disabled and parent/child spaces spread throughout all car parks.

Richard Wearmouth, chairman at Arch, said: “We are delighted to introduce this new car parking scheme to enhance our visitors’ experience. After taking on board customers’ feedback we are introducing two additional hours parking for people visiting one of our many leisure facilities.

“We hope visitors will take advantage of the extra free parking to make the most of what Manor Walks has to offer by spending the day with us, whether that is shopping with friends, dining with family at one of our many eateries getting active at Concordia or watching a film at the biggest screen in the North East at Vue Cinema.”

Mark Swinburn, county councillor for Cramlington Village, said: “I am pleased to see that, yet again, we have responded to what residents and visitors have asked of us, and the extension to the free hours of public parking will allow people more time to enjoy Manor Walks’ fantastic facilities.”