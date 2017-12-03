Manufacturer helping school pupils

Blyth-based Omega Plastics has launched a new programme to create closer links between education and business and drive forward further curriculum development for STEM subjects.

The plastics manufacturer, which also operates sites at Hartlepool and Washington, has developed an education initiative that will give students the opportunity to learn more about the manufacturing and engineering sectors in a unique learning environment.

The two-year vocational programme combines theoretical workshops with practical assignments and factory visits.

Pictured are Megan Carr, Omega Plastics’ marketing and corporate social responsibility manager and head of Year 8 Alistair Morrison and headteacher Stephen Hammond of English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, the first school that will benefit from the programme.