Marathon effort in aid of good cause

Silx Teen Bar in Blyth has thanked a club in the town and participants after receiving the £570 that was raised from a 24-hour pool marathon.

The idea for the event at Regent Snooker and Pool Club, Seaforth Street, came from one of its pool team’s players, Brett.

He attended Silx, which provides programmes and activities for young people, when he was younger and wanted to give something back for the support he received.

Some of the players wore onesies and Regent staff provided breakfast for participants in the morning period.

Silx senior youth worker Jackie Long, who collected the money, said: “We intend to use it to buy a brand new pool table.

“We want to say a massive thank you to Brett and everyone else at Regent Snooker and Pool Club for choosing to give the proceeds of the 24-hour pool marathon to us.”