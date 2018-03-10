Mark on the road to career development

A Cramlington-based company that provides pallet delivery, contract logistics, general haulage and container delivery across the UK recently announced its driver of the year.

Mark Fisher collected his trophy at Moody Logistics’ annual staff awards.

He was chosen by his colleagues, as well as meeting a series of criteria – such as recording no accidents, maintaining vehicles to a high standard and exceptional levels of attendance.

Having worked for the business for almost four years as a multi-drop driver making deliveries to customers across the North East, Mark is now eyeing the next stage of his career by embarking on an Open University course.

Funded by Moody Logistics, he is studying towards a supply chain management qualification through the Institution of Supply Chain Management, with the ambition of securing a management position with the company in an operations role.

Mark, who is from Seaton Burn, said: “I was very proud to be named driver of the year – especially as it’s voted for by my work colleagues, who are all very good at the jobs they do.

“I really enjoy the driving part of my job, particularly interacting with customers on deliveries, but working towards this qualification will expand my opportunities.

“Moody’s has always been really supportive and that’s continuing with its backing for this qualification, which I hope will be a springboard to new things within the company.”

Richard Moody, operations director at Moody Logistics, said: “Mark is a great example of the high calibre of people we have in our business and we are delighted to support him in his career ambitions.

“He was very deserving of his award and I am sure that he will apply the same commitment and dedication to his studies as he progresses his career with Moody Logistics.”

The company’s staff awards recognise the achievements, dedication and commitment of its employees in areas such as attendance, long service and accident-free operations.