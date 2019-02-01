Martin’s delight at career move into teaching

A new survey on behalf of the Get Into Teaching campaign has found that 67 per cent of people in the North East would pick a different career path if they could choose again.

A majority (52 per cent) said they would probably or definitely change their existing occupation, if they felt they could, and 41 per cent of those surveyed from the region believe they would make a good teacher.

Martin Murphy, a reception teacher at Horton Grange Primary School in Blyth, took the decision to leave the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service in 2014.

He said: “Choosing to switch careers wasn’t an overnight decision and required some consideration and planning, but it was completely worth it.

“There are few careers that can be so meaningful and rewarding as teaching. I feel doubly lucky that I have had the chance to defend my country and now I can help shape the next generation of citizens.

“For anyone considering a career move into teaching, I’d strongly recommend you find out more and take the next step.”

For more information, call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 3892500 or go to https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk