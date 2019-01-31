Mary puts long life down to cycling

A well-loved care home resident has celebrated turning 101.

Mary Parkin enjoyed a party with her closest friends and family at Baedling Manor.

And she puts hard work and cycling up to the age of 80 down as the secret to her long life.

Care home manager Darren Taylor said: “Mary thinks it’s a remarkable achievement to have turned 101 and we think so too. She’s a very patient and well presented lady.

“We made her a huge 101 birthday celebration cake and had a champagne reception with her children, Hazel and Gordon. Later we had afternoon tea with all the residents.”

The 101-year-old soaked in the atmosphere of the party and enjoyed the company of her loved ones.

Darren said: “Mary absolutely loved the party, her nose was all in the cake. She still enjoys a gin and tonic too.

“She’s in overall good health and spirits.”