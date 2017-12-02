Michelle celebrates landing trainee solicitor role at law firm

A Blyth woman has landed a training contract with a leading North East law firm.

Gordon Brown Law Firm LLP (GBLF) has awarded its sought-after training contract to two members of its team concurrently for the first time.

And one of the new trainee solicitors is Michelle Kettle, from Blyth.

The 24-year-old completed her law degree and LPC at The University of Sheffield and Northumbria University, and began working in the property team at GBLF in June 2016.

She will be joined by Claire Wilson, 25, from Newton Aycliffe.

As part of their training contract, each will undertake a period of recognised training as they put into practice their existing knowledge and develop their legal skills over a two-year period.

Kathryn Taylor, managing partner of GBLF, said: “Both Claire and Michelle have shown great commitment to their personal and professional development since joining the firm, whilst demonstrating that they have the attributes required to be excellent solicitors.

“This is the first time that two concurrent training contracts have been awarded at GBLF, so it is a fantastic achievement and both Michelle and Claire should be extremely proud.”

Michelle said: “As a graduate from Blyth with limited connections within the region’s legal scene, I knew it could be tough to break into the legal profession, but I was determined to succeed and just needed someone to believe in me.”

“Since I joined GBLF, the firm has shown real commitment to my personal development and training, and it is progressive in its vision for staff, which reveals a strong desire to develop people from within.

“Without the training contract, I couldn’t possibly see myself in such a fortunate position.

“It removes the uncertainty of my career’s future and motivates me to be the best I can be.

“I am excited to work alongside experts in the industry and I am certain that this is the firm with whom I want to progress my career both now and in the future.”

Throughout the two-year training contract, Claire and Michelle will undertake professional training and gain experience across all areas of the firm.

Being awarded the training contract at GBLF is seen by both as a real highlight of their career so far and as an important step towards achieving their ultimate goal of becoming a qualified solicitor.