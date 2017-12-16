More investment in surface mining

A mining company has made a further six-figure investment at its surface mine near Cramlington.

Banks Mining has taken delivery of a Komatsu mining shovel for use as part of the earth-moving fleet at its Shotton site.

It follows the substantial investment made in three Komatsu loading shovels earlier this year, and a £3.5million investment in mobile plant last year, all of which is in use at Shotton.

The new shovel joins a fleet of equipment tasked with removing the remaining overburden at Shotton to expose the coal before starting the ongoing restoration of the site over the next four years, and sits alongside the Komatsu rigid haul trucks that already operate there.

Plant director Robbie Bentham said: “Enhancing our plant fleet with the required equipment is essential for helping our teams working our surface mining sites in the safest, most responsible and most efficient, low emission, way possible, and this is the latest investment that we’ve made in recognition of the skills and expertise that they bring to the job.

“We have a good relationship with the Komatsu team, and the reliability and quality of the product made it the right choice for this task.”

Jacquie Walton, Komatsu’s general manager at KMG Warrington, added: “We are proud to be associated with Banks Mining at their Shotton site, and worked closely with the Banks personnel to ensure that we met their needs with the machine and on-site support package.”