More space for important service

A mental health organisation has expanded one of its popular day services to keep up with increased demand thanks to generous grants from two private charitable trusts.

Blyth Star Enterprises has extended its woodwork department in West Sleekburn thanks to a £9,000 donation from The Kirkby Foundation and a £5,000 grant from the Ridley Family Charity.

The Kirkby Foundation has supported Blyth Star Enterprises for a number of years and named The Kirkby Suite in honour of its main benefactor, the new open-plan space will enable more service users to participate in woodwork activities and provide more flexibility in the range of projects on offer.

Blyth Star Enterprises has been providing specialist living support, rehabilitation and day services to people living with mental ill health and learning disabilities for more than 30 years, helping them to lead meaningful and independent lives within their community.

Chief executive officer Gordon Moore said: “Facilities like the woodwork department enable our service users to learn new skills and put them into practice in an enjoyable, sheltered working environment that promotes creativity and social interaction.

“Support from third-party organisations enable us to improve these valuable services, which really make a difference to our service users’ lives, so I would like to thank The Kirkby Foundation for its continued support and the Ridley Family Charity for its grant towards the new extension.”