Mother daughter team tackle abuse

An Ashington mother is sharing her passion for keeping children safe from abuse with her daughter.

Tracy and Channtel Evans have signed up to the NSPCC schools service to help deliver its Speak Out Stay Safe assemblies.

The workshops tell the children what abuse is and who can help if it is happening to them.

Tracy, 50, said: “I want to ensure every child has a childhood and doesn’t suffer neglect or abuse. I just want them to be happy. All children should be happy.”

Channtel, of Gateshead, followed in her mother’s footsteps earlier this year.

The 27-year-old is a trainee teacher at Gateshead College.

She said: “One of the reasons I wanted to do this was that someone I knew well was abused so I have seen first-hand how it impacts on lives.

“I think the NSPCC schools programme is a really important service, but I don’t think it is recognised enough.”

In 2016/17 NSPCC volunteers and staff visited 191 schools and spoke to 44,098 children in Tyne and Wear and Northumberland about their right to be happy and safe.

The charity aims to visit all of the schools in the area within the next three years.

Joan McSloy, area coordinator for the NSPCC schools service, said: “Without the support of our volunteers, our programme simply couldn’t exist.

“We are always looking for committed volunteers to join our team.”

To get involved as a volunteer, visit the NSPCC website at www.nspcc.org.uk