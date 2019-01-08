MP backing winter safety campaign

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell is backing a campaign aiming to keep older people safe this winter.

The Labour MP has thrown his support behind Electrical Safety First’s Safer Over 65 campaign.

The charity is working with MPs to encourage constituents to check on the electrical safety of older family members or neighbours and has developed guides to help keep them safe in their homes.

Mr Campbell said: “Many older people worry about heating bills, often using portable heaters and electric blankets to cut costs, but these appliances have caused a number of house fires, mainly through misuse.

“With most older people being owner-occupiers, they tend to live in homes that haven’t had an electrical safety check for years.

“We are sadly also seeing a significant increase in age-related illnesses such as dementia, making electrical safety even more imperative.”

Most electrical fires are caused by simple mistakes that can be easily avoided. The charity has issued tips for using portable heaters safely, as well as launching an app allowing people to do a rapid visual electrical safety check.

There are a range of safety guides available at www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/olderpeople