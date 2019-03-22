MP’s dementia friendly aim

Ian Lavery is supporting efforts to get Wansbeck declared as a dementia friendly community.

The MP facilitated the latest event at Age UK Northumberland’s Round House in Ashington to raise awareness of the problems faced by the growing number of people living with dementia.

More than 30 people attended the session and all signed up to become Dementia Friends – an Alzheimer’s Society initiative.

They were told that it is hoped in the near future to declare Ashington, Bedlington and Newbiggin as dementia friendly towns.

The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that there are more than 6,000 people living with dementia in Northumberland at the moment.

Addressing the session, Mr Lavery said: “Meeting people who are living with dementia and their partners and listening to the problems they face was such a humbling experience that it prompted me to realise we have to do something about it.

“Dementia comes in many different forms and affects people in various ways, and as a community we need to do what we can to help them.

“With the help from our communities – individuals, shops, businesses, churches, cafes and restaurants, places of recreation and leisure – they can continue to do the things they have enjoyed doing all their lives and feel safe doing so.

“I am pleased and proud that as the community of Wansbeck, we are acknowledging this by attending events such as this and I am confident that we will go on to make Wansbeck a truly dementia friendly community.”

Supporting him at the session were Helen Williams, service manager Northumberland, and Claire Batey, regional public affairs and campaigns officer, of the Alzheimer’s Society.

For more information about the work of the charity and how to become a Dementia Friend, call the National Dementia Helpline in 0300 2221122.