Multi-million deal for wind research

A multi-million pound research partnership has been announced at a Blyth site.

GE Renewable Energy and the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has announced a £9m, four-year research partnership aimed at minimising the time people have to spend offshore.

The aim is to enhance both safety and operating costs for offshore wind farms.

Claire Perry, Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, said: “We are a nation of innovators and this latest £9m research partnership between GE Renewable Energy and the government’s ORE Catapult is a fine example of how we’re working with industry to embrace cutting-edge technology to ensure the UK offshore sector stays ahead of the pack.”

John Lavelle, president and chief executive of GE’s offshore wind business, said: “By eliminating unplanned offshore human intervention through increasing productivity with digital and robotic tools, in addition to our Haliade-X 12 MW performance and design features, we will contribute significantly to reducing the cost of offshore wind energy.”

ORE Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson said: “This further strengthening of ORE Catapult’s partnership with GE Renewable Energy will see significant investment in nationally important research and development, growing not only our expertise, but providing opportunities for the UK supply chain to capture domestic and international market share in an offshore wind market expected to be worth £30bn ($39) per year by 2030.”

The ongoing collaboration between GE Renewable Energy and ORE Catapult will launch focused technology innovation challenges to the UK small to medium enterprises and academic community, including robotics, blade and tower inspections and repair processes.