Nando’s increases partnership with Cramlington Rockets

A national food chain has strengthened its links with a Cramlington sporting club.

After sponsoring Cramlington Rockets’ first team last year, Nando’s Cramlington is now a community partner for the rugby league club.

Players at a summer rugby camp.

As a result of the increased support, the Rockets will be able to expand their work with primary schools, mainly through a new programme called Barci’s Buddies, named after Nando’s mascot Barci.

Those involved in the initiative will work with schools to identify children who will benefit from a six-week programme of workshops to encourage healthy living and a positive lifestyle.

Upon completion of the scheme, all participants will enjoy an interactive, behind-the-scenes workshop at Nando’s Cramlington, receive gifts from Nando’s, and be able to attend the Rockets’ popular summer rugby camp for free.

Steven Beaty, Rockets community manager, said: “We have been working closely with Nando’s Cramlington for over a year now and from our first meeting it was clear that we share the same family values and ethos.

“This relationship will enable us to engage people within the local community who don’t traditionally have access to sport.

“We are extremely proud that such a renowned company such as Nando’s has come on board as a community partner.”

Nando’s Cramlington assistant manager Daniel Nesbitt said: “Since we opened the Rockets have supported us and shown how much they are part of the community of Cramlington.

“We share many values and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them and welcoming the children taking part in Barci’s Buddies to the restaurant at the end of their programme.”

For more on Cramlington Rockets email info@cramlingtonrockets.co.uk or visit www.cramlingtonrockets.co.uk