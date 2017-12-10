National Trust offers one-day free entry to Lottery players

The National Trust is opening its doors for free to National Lottery players to thank those who have raised money for its conservation work by buying a lottery ticket.

In the past 20 years, the Heritage Lottery Fund has supported many of its important projects.

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on Wednesday, December 13, will be admitted for free to participating National Trust places, including Seaton Delaval Hall. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk for more information about the terms and conditions.